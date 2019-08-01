IBPS PO 2019 notification: From exam date to syllabus, check details for Probationary Officer recruitment

IBPS PO 2019 notification!

IBPS PO 2019 notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the official notification of the next Common Recruitment Process at ibps.in. The next Common Recruitment Process will be conducted for the recruitment of personnel for Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in the Participating Organisations. Banks like Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and other activities take part in this recruitment process conducted by IBPS. Candidates will have to go through an Online Preliminary & Online Main Examination and Common Interview in order to be selected. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

IBPS PO 2019 notification: Important Dates

Online Registration: August 2019 to September 2019

Call letters for Pre-Exam Training: September 2019

Pre-Exam Training: October 2019

Call letters for Online examination – Preliminary: October 2019

Online Examination – Preliminary: October 2019

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: October/ November 2019

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main November 2019

Online Examination – Main: November 2019

Declaration of Result – Main: December 2019

Download of call letters for interview: January 2020

Conduct of interview: January / February 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

IBPS PO 2019 notification: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum – 20 years to Maximum – 30 years

– Aspirants should have a graduation degree in any disciple from a recognised university. The candidate should have valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate while registering online.

IBPS PO 2019 notification: Examination Structure

a) Preliminary Examination

– English Language: 30 questions for 30 marks

– Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions for 35 marks

– Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks

b) Main Examination

– Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions for 60 marks

– General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness: 40 questions for 40 marks

– English Language: 35 questions for 40 marks

– Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions for 60 marks

– English Language (Letter Writing & Essay): 2 questions for 25 marks

IBPS PO 2019 notification: How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to fill in their registration forms. Before applying online, candidates should keep a copy of their scanned photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration handy. They will be required to upload the same at the time of registration.

Mote: The above-mentioned details are tentative and have been written on the basis of last year’s notification.