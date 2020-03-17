IBPS PO 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Mains exam scorecard announced; check here

The main exam was held on November 30 last year

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday declared IBPS PO marks of Mains exams for the year 2019. Those candidates who had earlier appeared for the exam may check their scores at the official website ibps.in. Through this exam, the IBPS is looking to fill up positions of Probationary Officer (PO).

Those candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview may also check their marks. Scores will remain uploaded in the official website till March 31.

The main exam was held on November 30 last year. While earlier the interview was to be held in January/February this year, it was later postponed. The new date for the interview is yet to be announced.

Here’s how candidates match check IBPS PO Score Card 2019

1 Candidates may first login to the official website ibps.in.

2 After this, they may click on the link showing IBPS PO Marks 2019, on the homepage.

3 Now, a new page will open on the screen.

4 Next, candidates may enter their login credentials.

5 Candidates may now check their marks.

6 They may download pages

7 Candidates may keep the card copy safely for the future purpose.

Through this exam, the IBPS is looking to fill up 3,500 positions in several banks. While this year, the cut-offs may increase the number of positions has been reduced, last year the cut off was 52.5 out of 200.

In 2019, the first stage of the prelim exam was held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21. The result was announced on October 31. While the online Main exam was held on November 18, the result was out in December.

The IBPS had earlier announced results for clerk IX exams. It asked candidates to check their scorecard at official website ibps.in. It was available on the website for some time. Those who cleared the prelims were selected for Main exams, which were held on January 19.