IBPS Exams 2023: Check dates for RRBs, Clerk, PO, SPL at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam calendar for several government exams of Online CRP for RRBs and PSBs. All candidates will be able to find the exam dates at the official IBPS website: ibps. in.

Exam dates

As per the official notice posted at the website, the exams will commence in the month of August 2023. The official dates of the preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Office Scale 1 exam will take place on August 5,6,12,13 and 19, 2023.

Whereas, in the next month, the single exam for Officer Scale 2 and 3 will be conducted on September 10, 2023, and finally the main exam will be held on September 109, 2023.

Then, the preliminary clerk exam will be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. The main exam will take place on October 7, 2023.

The PO prelims exam has been scheduled for September 23, 30 and October 1, 2023, while the main exam will be conducted on November 5, 2023.

Lastly, prelims for Specialist Officer have been scheduled on December 30 and 31, 2023. The main exam will happen on January 28, 2024.

Apart from these exam dates, candidates should keep in mind that the registration process will be through online mode only. There will be a single registration process for both preliminary and main exams.

Lastly, keep in mind that these are tentative dates, and they can be changed at any point in time by IBPS.

Registration process

Step 1: Visit the official website, which is ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the tentative Calendar 2023 notification which will be scrolling on the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Upon clicking, the calendar will open.

Step 4: Download and keep the copy for future use.

Since the registration process will be through online mode only, additionally, candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specifications:

– Passport size photograph– 20 kb to 50 kb in a .jpeg file

– Signature of the candidate– 10 kb to 20 kb in a .jpeg file

– Thumb impression – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

– Scanned copy of the handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in a .jpeg file.

