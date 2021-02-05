IBPS declares SO Mains 2021 Results; Check scorecard and other details

IBPS SO 2021 Mains exam results declared (Representative Image)

IBPS SO 2021 Results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS has declared the results of its Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment main exam that was held on January 25. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check scores and rank on the official website, the link for which is ibps.in.

Candidates need to visit the official website, click on “Click here to view your result status of online main examination CRP-SPL-X”, submit their Registration No or Roll No along with password generated during registration. On submitting, the IBPS SO Mains Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download results and take a print out of it for future use. The results will be available online till February 10, 2021.

IBPS held the SO recruitment drive for 647 vacancies in various posts like IT officer (scale I), Rajbhasha Adhikari (scale I), HR/personnel officer (scale I), Law officer (scale I) and Marketing officer (scale I).

The participating banks that will recruit Specialist Officers through the recruitment process are Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, UCO Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank.

The prelims results were released on January 06. Successful candidates need to appear for an interview and document verification process. The final results are expected in April 2021.

IBPS has also released the exam calendar for 2021. The next IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted on December 18 and December 26. The main exam for this will be held next year on January 30, 2022.