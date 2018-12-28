IBPS Clerk result 2018: Prelims result expected soon! How to check at at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018: Expected soon! Know how to check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the results of IBPS Clerk prelims exam soon. The IBPS has scheduled the Clerk main exam on January 20, 2019. It will finalise the provisional allotment process in April 2019. An individual can download the call letter for the main examination in January 2019. To check results, one must visit the official website at ibps.in.

A total of 7,275 vacancies have been listed for the recruitment of Clerk this year. All the vacancies are being filled through a common test exam which consists both the online preliminary exam and main examination.

Know how to check IBPS Clerk result:-

To check the result of IBPS Clerk prelims examination, one should go through the given process-

1) One should visit the official web portal of IBPS i.e. ibps.in

2) After visiting the website, an individual must click on the link of Clerk prelims results located on the homepage.

3) After clicking, a new page will appear, where the candidate needs to click on the results link.

4) Enter your exam registration details and click on Submit.

Subjects in Main examination:-

General/ Financial Awareness- 50 questions, 50 marks,

General English- 40 questions, 40 marks

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude- 50 questions, 50 marks

Quantitative Aptitude- 50 questions, 50 marks

All the above-mentioned tests will be conducted bilingually which means both in English and Hindi. However, there is a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective tests.

In a statement, IBPS states, “Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2019-20 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.”

About IBPS

The IBPS is an autonomous organisation set up with an aim to evolve and select personnel for various client organisations. It provides its service to all Public Sector Banks (PSBs), SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC etc. In 2017-18, a total of 1.09 crore applicants registered for various IBPS examinations.