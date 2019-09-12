IBPS clerk recruitment notification 2019: How to apply, check details

IBPS Recruitment: The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years while the maximum age is 28 years.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification for recruitment for the post of clerk. The online registration including modification of application by candidates will commence from September 17, 2019, and will conclude on October 9, 2019. The preliminary examination (Online) will be held in December 7,8,14 and 21, 2019. The result for Preliminary exam will be declared either in December or January next year. However, the Main examination will take place on January 19, 2020.

IBPS Recruitment 2019-20: Important dates (Tentative)

On-line registration including Edit or Modification of Application by candidates- 17.09.2019 to 09.10.2019

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)- 17.09.2019 to 09.10.2019

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training- November 2019

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training- November 25 to 30, 2019

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary November 2019

Preliminary exam- December 7,8,14 and 21, 2019

Result of Preliminary exam – December 2019/ January 2020

Download of Call letter for Main exam – January 2020

Main exam- January 19, 2020

Provisional Allotment- April 2020

IBPS Recruitment: Age requirement

The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years while the maximum age is 28 years. However, there is an age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

IBPS Recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

In the Preliminary examination, there will be three papers- English Language (30 questions, 30 marks), Numerical Ability (35 questions, 35 marks) and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks). The total marks will be 100 and total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

The Main examination will be composed of four papers- General/ Financial Awareness (50 questions, 50 marks), General English (40 questions, 40 marks), Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions, 60 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions, 50 marks).

The selected candidates will be recruited to Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India and United Bank of India.