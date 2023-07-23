scorecardresearch
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024-25: Registration extended to THIS date,  Know about vacancies here and how to apply

The application fees for open category candidates is Rs 850, while SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen id Rs 175.

Written by FE Online
There are around 4,485 vacancies for the post of clerk. (Representational Image)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the registration deadline for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) of clerks- Xlll for the year 2024-25 till July 28. Earlier, the deadline was July 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from the official IBPS website ibps.in, The Indian Express reported.

There are around 4,485 vacancies for the post of clerk.

About the exam

The preliminary exam of 100 marks will be conducted for a 60-minute period. It will have three parts, namely, English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The main exam, which will carry 200 marks, will be conducted for 160 minutes. It will have four parts- general/financial awareness, general English, reasoning ability and computer aptitude and quantitative aptitude.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024-25: How to apply

Visit the official website 

Click on CRP Clerk XIIl link

Click on new registration and enter your details 

Log in using your registration number and password after registeration

Fill the application form and upload documents

Save, submit and pay the fees

Download the application form

The candidates will be able to download the pre-exam training call letters in August. The training will also be held in the same month. The letters for preliminary exam will be available for download in August as well. The exam could be held in August-September. The call letter for the main exam will be available in September-October and the exam will be conducted in October. The provisional allotment will be in April 2024.

First published on: 23-07-2023 at 11:06 IST

