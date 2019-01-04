IBPS clerk prelims result 2018 declared, check details here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared results for its Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam on the official website – ibps.in and the results are now available for candidates to check.

The process of application for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. On December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16, the prelims exam took place.

After clearing the prelims exam, candidates will appear for the Mains exam which is being held on January 20, 2019. Candidates will be selected for the 7,275 posts after the final result is declared. Here’s how you can check the result:

READ ALSO | Application for civil services exam should be counted as attempt: UPSC’s proposal to government

Step 1: Access the official website– ibps.in

Step 2: Visit the home page, select “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary

exam results 2018′ link

Step 3: After a new page opens, enter the registration number along with your password and log-in

Step 4: Your result can be seen on the page which you can download and take a printout

Note: The link is activated after 5PM once the result is declared.