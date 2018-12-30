IBPS clerk prelims exam result 2018 to be announced soon at ibps.in, how to check

IBPS clerk prelims exam result 2018 date announced at ibps.in, check how to check

IBPS clerk prelims exam result 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the results of its Preliminary examinations soon at ibps.in. Along with this, IBPS on its official website has also mentioned that the IBPS Clerk Mains exam is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2019. Though the results of the IBPS Clerk Prelims exam has not been declared yet, candidates can visit the official website to keep themselves updated. It is important for the candidates to keep their admit card/hall ticket handy, so that once the results have been declared they get enough time to check prelim reaults and move on to download and print admit cards for their mains result.

The preliminary exam that was conducted in 2018 was of easy to moderate in difficulty-level, the experts reported. The exam was conducted in two phases for 7,275 vacancies – first on December 8, 9 and second on December 15, 16. The result will be declared on the official site of IBPS – ibps.in. The candidates who will get selected in the IBPS Prelims exam will be able to seat for the mains exam on January 20th.

IBPS clerk prelims exam result 2018: How to check-

– Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

– Click on the link of IBPS clerk prelims exam result provided in the official website

– Provide the required details in the page

– Click on ‘Check Result’

– Check the result and download a copy for further reference

More about IBPS clerk mains exam 2018:

The exam will have a total of 190 questions of 200 marks – which will be divided into four categories – Financial awareness, Reasoning and computer aptitude, quantitative aptitude and English. The main exam will also be computer-based, just like the prelims exam – which had three sections namely, Numerical ability, English language and Reasoning ability.