IBPS Clerk prelims 2020-21 results out! How to check results

BPS has also taken out its annual calendar further notifying interested candidates the schedule for all the recruitment exams to be conducted for the year 2021-22.

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam result: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result for the online preliminary exam for Clerk’s (CRP- Clerks–X) post on Saturday. The candidates who appeared for the examination held on December 5, December 12 and December 13, 2020, can now check their final result. The result IBPS Clerk prelim for recruitment can be downloaded from the institute’s official website – ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk prelims 2020-21: How to check results?

Candidates are required to visit the official website – ibps.in.

A link for IBPS Clerk result 2020 prelim will be available there.

On clicking the link, a new login window will appear where candidates can enter their registration number or roll numbers along with date of birth/password.

After filling in the details, the result will be displayed.

Candidates can also download and save this result for future references.

It is to note that the candidates who have qualified in the preliminary round are now eligible to take the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam. The main exam will be conducted on February 28, 2021. The exam will consist of 190 questions accounting for 200 marks. The time to finish the paper will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. From the official website, candidates can also download their admit card for the Mains.

Meanwhile, IBPS has also taken out its annual calendar further notifying interested candidates the schedule for all the recruitment exams to be conducted for the year 2021-22. IPBS has posted dates for the preliminary as well as the main exams of IBPS RRB PO recruitment 2021, IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS PO recruitment 2021, IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021 and IBPS SO recruitment 2021 on their official website. The exam schedule is spanning from August this year to January 2022.