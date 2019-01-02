IBPS clerk prelims 2018: Results to be declared anytime soon at ibps.in – Here’s how to check

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 12:43 PM

IBPS clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare results for IBPS clerk prelims any time now.

ibps clerk prelims 2018, ibps clerk prelims 2018 results, ibps clerk prelims 2018 syllabus, ibps clerk prelims 2018 expected cut off, ibps clerk prelims 2018 expected result date, ibps clerk 2018The exams were conducted in two phases

IBPS clerk prelims 2018: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare results for IBPS clerk prelims any time now. Results may be declared today, some media reports said. Earlier, speaking to indianexoress.com, an IBPS official said, “The results of IBPS Clerk examination will be declared in the first week of January, the dates of which will be announced on the official website soon.”

Those candidates who appeared for the prelim exam may check their results through the official website, ibps.in. The exams were conducted in two phases — December 8 and 9, as well as on December 15 and 16 to fill up vacant positions of 7,275 clerical positions in a number of banks.

Applicants qualifying IBPS clerk prelims will have to appear for the main exam, that will be held on January 20. The recruitment procedure for these posts began on September 18 last year and went on till October 10.

Also read: Congress says Manohar Parrikar holding dirty secrets about Rafale deal, releases the audio tape

After the results are declared, candidates are advised to keep their roll number with and log in the official IBPS website, from where they can download their results. After announcing results, IBPS IBPS will come out with the score after a few days.

