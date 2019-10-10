IBPS Clerk Online Application 2019 concludes | Check cut-off, exam structure, other details here

IBPS Clerk Online Application 2019!

IBPS Clerk 2019: The Online application process for the next Common Recruitment Process has ended on the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in. The institute id conducting the online examination (preliminary and main) for the Recruitment Process is being conducted for the selection of candidates for Clerical cadre posts in the participating organisations. The exams are scheduled to take pplace in the months of December 2019 and January 2020 (tentatively). Check the details mentioned below to know more.

IBPS Clerk Application 2019: Important Dates

Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: November 2019

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November 25 to 30, 2019

Download of call letters for Online examination –Preliminary: November 2019

Exam Date – Preliminary: December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019

Preliminary examination result declaration: December 2019/ January 2020

Download of Call letter for Online exam –Main: January 2020

Exam Date –Main: January 19, 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

IBPS Clerk Application 2019: Examination Structure

Preliminary Examination

1. English Language – 30 questions for 30 marks (20 minutes)

2. Numerical Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

3. Reasoning Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)

Main Examination

1. General/ Financial Awareness – 50 questions for 50 marks (35 minutes)

2. General English – 40 questions for 40 marks (35 minutes)

3. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 50 questions for 60 marks (45 minutes)

4. Quantitative Aptitude – 50 questions for 50 marks (45 minutes)

Note: Candidates need to note that there will penalty for every wrong answer in the Objective Tests and it is applicable for bothe Online Preliminary and Online Main Examination. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

IBPS Clerk Application 2019: Cut-off Score For Online Main examination

According to the notification — Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment. Prior to the completion of provisional allotment process scores obtained in the Online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates.