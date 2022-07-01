IBPS Clerk Notification 2022 (OUT) for over 6000 vacancies: Check application proces, last date, and how to apply

IBPS Clerk Notification 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has finally released the notification for recruitment to the post of clerk in various departments on 30 June 2022. The online application process for the same has been started from today onwards. i.e. 1 July 2022. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the notification now can submit their applications online on or before 21 July 2022. No application will be considered via any other mode.

This drive is being done to recruit 6035 vacancies of clerical posts in 11 different public sector banks. The registration process for the same has started on ibps.in.

Candidates are advised not to waste any time and submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush on the official website. All candidates are advised to download the official notification and read the instructions carefully before submitting their online applications.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in Preliminary and Mains exams for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts which is tentatively scheduled in September 2022 & October 2022. The exact dates of the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.

What is IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria?



Candidates applying for the above recruitment process should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. They must be between the age group of 20 to 28 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022?



– Candidates are required to visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in.

– Click on the notification link that reads ‘IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 online application process’.

– Then a login page will appear on the screen.

– Now, click on the link that reads ‘Click here for new registration’.

– Then, an application form will be displayed.

– Enter your basic details including first name, last name, full name, date of birth, and other details.

– Upload documents and submit the application fee.

– Download the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 application form and save it for future reference.

How much application fee is required to be paid for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022?



Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM Category are required to pay Rs 175/- while the other category candidates are required to pay Rs 850 /-.