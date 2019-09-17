IBPS Clerk Notification 2019: Registration begins on ibps.in – check how to apply, other details here

The selection of candidates for the Clerical Cadre posts would be conducted through the Common Recruitment Process.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has invited applications for over 12,000 clerk vacancies at various nationalised banks across India. It is important to note that the IBPS Clerk 2019 Notification registration procedure will start on Tuesday and it will end on October 9, 2019.

The selection of candidates for the Clerical Cadre posts would be conducted through the Common Recruitment Process. After the registration ends, an online examination, consisting of Prelims and Mains, would be conducted around December 2019 and January 2020.

Candidates can head to the IBPS official website – ibps.in – and click on the application link to proceed further. However, they are advised on reading the application form and notification thoroughly before submitting the form.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Head to the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link “CRP Clerks” and then select “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- Clerks (CRP-Clerks-IX)” for the online Application Form

Step 3: Select “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” in order to register and type in basic information in the online application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents as directed and check all the details filled in the form carefully

Step 5: Pay for the application and submit the form

It must be noted that the candidates are required to jot down the provisional registration number and password provided by the IBPS. Additionally, provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent via Email and SMS.

Meanwhile, on Monday, IBPS also released the final preliminary results for office assistant and Officer scale 1 in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). After the revised schedule, candidates are now preparing for Main exam which will then be followed by the Interview round.