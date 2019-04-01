IBPS clerk main 2018 result announced; how to check

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 7:16 PM

The recruitment examination was held on January 20.

ibps, ibps clerk final result, ibps clerk mains. ibps po, ibps po result, ibps po result 2019, ibps po 2019The IBPS had conducted preliminary examinations on December 8, December 9 and also on December 15 and December 16.

The wait for thousands of candidates who appeared for the IBPS clerk main 2018 examination is over as Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the results on Monday. Those who appeared for the exam can check the results at official website ibps.in. The recruitment examination was held on January 20.

The IBPS had conducted preliminary examinations on December 8, December 9 and also on December 15 and December 16.

Here’s how to check results

1) Candidates may click on official website ibps.in

2) After this, they may click on “Click here to IBPS clerk main exam results 2018′ link on the home page.

3) Now, applicants will find a new page. After the page is opened, candidates may enter their registration number and password and log in.

4) Soon results will be displayed. Candidates may download their results for future use.

The institute conducts recruitment for a number of banks that include top PSUs at numerous levels. The current recruitment is for posts of clerks.

The banks that participated are Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank,Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India,UCO Bank and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The IBPS organises the IBPS PO, Clerk exams to recruit clerks and officers in all public sector banks that include SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. IBPS clerk main 2018 result announced; how to check
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition