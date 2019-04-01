IBPS clerk main 2018 result announced; how to check

The IBPS had conducted preliminary examinations on December 8, December 9 and also on December 15 and December 16.

The wait for thousands of candidates who appeared for the IBPS clerk main 2018 examination is over as Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the results on Monday. Those who appeared for the exam can check the results at official website ibps.in. The recruitment examination was held on January 20.

The IBPS had conducted preliminary examinations on December 8, December 9 and also on December 15 and December 16.

Here’s how to check results

1) Candidates may click on official website ibps.in

2) After this, they may click on “Click here to IBPS clerk main exam results 2018′ link on the home page.

3) Now, applicants will find a new page. After the page is opened, candidates may enter their registration number and password and log in.

4) Soon results will be displayed. Candidates may download their results for future use.

The institute conducts recruitment for a number of banks that include top PSUs at numerous levels. The current recruitment is for posts of clerks.

The banks that participated are Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank,Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India,UCO Bank and Vijaya Bank.

About IBPS

The IBPS organises the IBPS PO, Clerk exams to recruit clerks and officers in all public sector banks that include SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC & Insurance companies.