IBPS Clerk IX Prelims Scorecard 2019 released – steps to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), after declaring results for clerk IX examination, has released the scorecard. Candidates may check the scorecard at official website ibps.in. It will be available on the website till January 19.

Those candidates who have cleared their prelims are required to appear for the Main exam, which is to be held on January 19. The main exam will be of 200 marks and the duration will be 160 minutes. It will be held both in Hindi and English, apart from the language section. There will be a total of 190 questions.

Candidates who clear their Main exam will be called interview. After this, IBPS will create the final merit list. The admit card for Main exam is expected to be released soon. While downloading their admit cards, candidates are advised to keep their registration number with them, in order to download the same.

Here’s how candidates may check their admit cards

1. Candidates may first visit the official website ibps.in

2. After this, candidates may click on the link ‘IBPS clerk IX scorecard’, that has been uploaded on the website’s homepage.

3. Now, candidates will find a new page in their desktops.

4. They may now log in, using credentials.

5. Soon the scorecard will appear.

6. Candidates may download their scorecard for future use.

Candidates may note that for every wrong answer, 0.25 or one-fourth of marks will be cut as per norms. For the continuation of the process, candidates will have to obtain the minimum required score in each test during the online main exams. They also have to score the minimum total marks to be considered for the next process. The IBPS will release cut-offs after exams are conducted.