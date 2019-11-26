IBPS Clerk exam admit card now available online! Check how to download from ibps.in

IBPS Clerk exam admit card now available online!

IBPS Clerk Admit Card download: Admit cards have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the recruitment exam for the vacancies in clerical posts. The call letters have been released on the official website of IBPS at — ibps.in.

Candidates those who have applied for the posts will have to download the admit card before December 8, 2019.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card download date:

Commencement of Call letter Download: December 26, 2019

Last date of admit card download: December 8, 2019

Dates of prelims exam: December 7, 8, 14, 21, 2019

IBPS Clerk prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-IX’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in with Registration No / Roll No and Password / Date of birth

Step 5: Download admit card ad take a print out for future reference

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam will have to attach a passport size photo, matching the one in the application form, on the admit card. Along with that, they need to carry a valid original ID proof and a photocopy of it to the examination centre.

The exam date, time, examination centre address, reporting time will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates should reach the examination centre before the reporting time, else they will not be allowed to take the test.

IBPS Clerk Prelims: Exam Pattern:

The preliminary exam by IBPS will be of 100 marks which will be conducted online. It will have three sections to test one’s — English language ability (30 marks), Numerical ability (35 marks), reasoning ability (35 marks). The duration will be of 1 hour, and each section will have 20 minutes allotted to it. The candidates who will qualify this test will get shortlisted for the mains exam.