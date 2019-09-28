IBPS Clerk 2019 registrations open: Apply online at ibps.in | Check details

IBPS Clerk 2019 registrations: Apply online for Clerical cadre Posts on offer by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. Check exam dates and other details.
IBPS Clerk 2019 registrations: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates at ibps.in. The applications have been invited from candidates who wish to appear for the IBPS Clerk examination. IBPS is all set to conduct the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2019 & January 2020. While the preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of December, the main examination is scheduled to take place in the month of January 2020. Candidates can take a note of the beloe mentioned details to know more.
IBPS Clerk 2019 registrations: Important Dates
Last date for Online registration: October 9, 2019
Last date for payment of Application Fees: October 9, 2019
Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: November 2019
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: November 25 to 30, 2019
Download of call letters for Online examination –Preliminary: November 2019
Exam Date – Preliminary: December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019
Preliminary examination result declaration: December 2019/ January 2020
Download of Call letter for Online exam –Main: January 2020
Exam Date –Main: January 19, 2020
Provisional Allotment: April 2020
IBPS Clerk 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit – Minimum: 20 years | Maximum: 28 years
Educational Qualifications – Interested candidates are required to have a graduation degree from a recognised university. They need to possess valid mark sheets/ degree certificates.
IBPS Clerk 2019: Exam Pattern
- Preliminary Examination
1. English Language – 30 questions for 30 marks (20 minutes)
2. Numerical Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)
3. Reasoning Ability – 35 questions for 35 marks (20 minutes)
- Main Examination
1. General/ Financial Awareness – 50 questions for 50 marks (35 minutes)
2. General English – 40 questions for 40 marks (35 minutes)
3. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 50 questions for 60 marks (45 minutes)
4. Quantitative Aptitude – 50 questions for 50 marks (45 minutes)
IBPS Clerk 2019: How to apply
- Application Fees –
Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates
Rs. 600 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
Interested candidates can visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to fill the online application for Clerical cadre Posts. It is to be noted that the application will not be accepted through any other mode. Candidates can fill the online application after clicking on ‘Apply Now’ on the homepage of IBPS. They will then be required to enter all the required details and upload all relevant needed documents.
