IBPS Clerk 2018 Notification: Application process for 7,200 vacancies starts on September 18, check ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2018 Recruitment Notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for its Clerk Recruitment Exam 2018 on its official website – ibps.in. The notification has been released for a total of 7275 vacancies. The application for the IBPS recruitment is scheduled to begin from September 18, 2018, and is expected to continue till October 10, 2018. The examination will be conducted in two phases: preliminary and main. Those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main. Those who pass the main exam will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

The Preliminary Selection test is expected to be conducted on December 2018. The call letter for it will be released by November 2018. However, the date of the Mains has not been declared yet.

IBPS Clerk 2018 Notification: Important dates:

Online Application Process starts: September 18, 2018

Online Application Process Ends: October 10, 2018

Call letter for Prelims: November 2018

Prelims Exam Date: 8, 9, 15, 16 December, 2018.

IBPS will also arrange for an pre-examination training, which will be held from November 26 to December 1, 2018. The admit card it will also be released on November 2018.

IBPS 2018 Clerk Notification: Eligibility Criteria:

– The candidate should have a graduation or equivalent degree from any recognized university.

– Age limit should be within 20 to 28 years. For reserved candidates and Ex-Service men, there is relaxation for the upper age limit.

IBPS Clerk recruitment notification: Application Fee:

The Application Fee for SC, ST, PWD, Ex-Military Service Men, the application fee is Rs 100. However, for the general category candidates, it is Rs. 600.

IBPS Clerk 2018 recruitment notification: Educational qualification:

In order to qualify for the exam, a candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Apart from this, the candidate should also have the working knowledge of computer systems. He or she should have also passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/ HSC/ Intermediate/ Graduation level.