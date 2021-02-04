IBPS Calendar 2021-22 out! Check dates for RRB PO, RRB Clerk recruitment exams

All those who want to appear for these exams will have to register themselves on the website via online mode.

IBPS recruitment exam schedule 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has taken out its annual calendar notifying schedule for all the recruitment exams to be conducted for this year. IPBS has posted dates for the preliminary as well as the main exams of IBPS RRB PO recruitment 2021, IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS PO recruitment 2021, IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021 and IBPS SO recruitment 2021 on their official website – ibps.in.

According to the official notice posted by IBPS, the prelims for IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2021 will be held on August 1, August 7, August 8, August 14 and August 21 this year while the main exam will be conducted on October 3. The prelims for IBPS RRB PO Exam 2021 have also been scheduled for the same dates in August. However, the main exam for this section will be taken on September 25.

Similarly, interested candidates for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and 2 will have to appear for the prelim exam on September 25. The prelims for IBPS Clerk Exam 2021, on the other hand spans across two months of August and September. IBPS will conduct prelim exams for this on August 28, August 29, September 4 and September 5. For this, the main exam will be conducted on October 31. For IBPS PO Exam 2021, prelims are scheduled for October 10, October 16, and October 17 and the main exam for November 27. Students interested in IBPS SO Exam 2021 will have to give prelims on December 18 and December 26. The main exam for this will be held next year on January 30, 2022.

All those who want to appear for these exams will have to register themselves on the website via online mode. For registration, applicants are expected to upload their signature, thumbprint along with a scanned copy of their photograph. They also have to submit a handwritten declaration according to the guidelines IBPS has prescribed on its official website.