IBPS calendar 2019: Exam dates for RRBs, PO, SO and clerk released at ibps.in; check full list

IBPS calendar 2019 released!

IBPS calendar 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calender of online CRP for RRBs & PSBs for the year 2019 at ibps.in. Candidates who are aspiring to apply for the exams can visit the official website of IBPS now to check the same. The list of dates include the dates for CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII (Office Assistants) along with the dates of CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

IBPS calendar 2019: CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII (Office Assistants)-

Preliminary Examination dates:

For Officer Scale I and Office Assistants- August 3, 4, 11, 17, 18 and 25

Single Examination dates:

For Officers Scale II & III- September 22, 2019

Main Examination dates:

For Officer Scale I- September 22, 2019

For Office Assistants- September 29, 2019

IBPS calendar 2019: CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX

Preliminary Examination dates for Probationary Officers – October 12, 13, 19 and 20

Preliminary Examination dates for Clerk- December 7, 8, 14 and 15

Preliminary Examination dates for Specialist Officers – December 28 and 29

Main Examination date for Probationary Officers – November 30, 2019

Main Examination date for Clerk- January 19, 2019

Main Examination date for Specialist Officers – January 25, 2019

Process of registration for the above-mentioned exams:

Candidates need to note that the application can be submitted through online mode only.

There will be a single registration process for both Preliminary and Main examination.

Following documents need to be uploaded at the time of registration:

(1) Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Detailed Notifications:

Candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to know more about the detailed notification of the relevant examination.