IBPS 2020 RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1 Result declared; check how to find out your result here

The candidates can search through the link to download the IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment, using their login details.

The Reserve Lists for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) under Provisional Allocation for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The candidates can check IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allocation (Under Reserve List) and IBPS RRB Officer Provisional Allocation (Under Reserve List) from IBPS’ official website www.ibps.in.

The candidates can search through the link to download the IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment, using their login details such as i.e. Registration number or number of the roll, and password or DOB. IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Links will be working starting today (July 8) until August 7, 2020.

Steps to Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant and Officer Provisional Allotment (under Reserve List)

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS examination should go to ibps.in, the official website of the IBPS.

Candidates need to click on the “To view your CRP RRB — VIII Office Assistant (Provisional Allocation — Reserve List)” or a blinking link reading “Click here to view your CRP RRB — VIII — Officer Scale-I (Provisional Allocation — Reserve List).”

Upon clicking any of the links, a new window will open up asking the details of the candidate.

Candidates will have to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allocation List and IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Interim Allocation List to loom for their names on the list of candidates who have made it in the last IBPS examination.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019 (CRP RRB-VIII) has been conducted to fill as many as 8000 vacancies where 3688 vacancies are open for Office Assistant and 3315 opportunities are open for the post of Scale 1 Officer.

IBPS had in February this year declared the final merit list of candidates selected for provisional allocation as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) & Officer Scale I, Scale II & Scale III. IBPS had conducted the RRB Office Assistant Mains Exam 2019 in September 2019.