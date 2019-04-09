IB Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Multiple posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

IB Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Here is your chance to serve under the Ministry of Home Affairs. Check application process and Salary with 7th pay Commission benefits here.
IB Recruitment 2019: The lntelligence Bureau under the Home Ministry of India has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts on its official website. This is a golden chance for all those candidates who aspire to serve under the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the notification released by the ministry, the posts on offer are for- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO), Senior Research Officer, Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech, among others. It is necessary that candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer, fulfil all the eligibility criteria that have been laid down. Check the details below to know more.
IB Recruitment 2019: Post details-
Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts
Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts
Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts
Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts
Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts
Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts
Personal Assistant -7 Posts
Caretaker – 4 Posts
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts
Research Assistant – 2 Posts
Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts
Accountant – 26 Posts
Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts
Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post
IB Recruitment 2019: Salary with 7th pay Commission benefits-
- Deputy Director/Tech – Level-13 A in the Pay Matrix
- Senior Accounts Officer – Pay Band-3, Rs 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs. 6600/- (Level 11 of the PayMatrix Rs. 67700-208700/- as per 7th CPC)
- Senior Research Officer– Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 67700-208700/- as per 7th CPC)
- Security Officer (Technical) – Pay Band-3, Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay ofRs. 5400/- (LeveI 10 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 56100-177500/- as per 7th CPC)
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Level 10 of the Pay MatrixRs. 56100-177500/- as per 7th CPC)
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – Level 8 of the PayMatrix (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100/-)
- Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Level 10 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 56100-177500/- as per 7thCPC)
- Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – Pay Band-2, Rs. 9300-34800 +G.P. Rs. 4600/- (Level 7 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 44900-142400/- as per 7th CPC)
- Assistant Security Officer(General) – Pay Band-2, Rs. 9300-34800/-with Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/- (Level 7 of the pay matrix Rs. 44900-142400 as per7th CPC).
- Personal Assistant – Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/- (Level 7 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 44900-142400/- as per 7th CPC).
- Caretaker – Level 5 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 29200-92300/- as per 7th CPC
- Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – Pay Band 1, Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 2400/- (Level-4 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100/- as per 7thCPC).
- Research Assistant – Pay Band 2, Rs. 9300-34800/- plus Grade Pay ofRs. 4200/- (Level 6 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 35400-112400/- as per 7th CPC)
- Halwai Cum Cook – Level-3 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100/- as per7th CPC
- Accountant – Band-2 of Rs 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-(LeveI 6 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 35400-112400/- as per 7th CPC)
- Nursing Orderly – Pay Band-1 of Rs. 5200-20,200/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 1900/- (Level 2 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 19900-69100/- as per 7th CPC)
- Female Staff Nurse – Pay Band-1, Rs 5200-20,200/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/- (Level 5 of thePay Matrix Rs. 29200-92300/- as per 7th CPC).
IB Recruitment 2019: How to Apply-
Interested and eligible candidates can send in their completely filled application forms to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (Last date- April 17) from the date of the circular.
