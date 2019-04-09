IB Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Multiple posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits

lntelligence Bureau Recruitment 2019: Government Job alert!

IB Recruitment 2019: The lntelligence Bureau under the Home Ministry of India has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts on its official website. This is a golden chance for all those candidates who aspire to serve under the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the notification released by the ministry, the posts on offer are for- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO), Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l (ACIO), Senior Research Officer, Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech, among others. It is necessary that candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer, fulfil all the eligibility criteria that have been laid down. Check the details below to know more.

IB Recruitment 2019: Post details-

Deputy Director/Tech – 3 Posts

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 Posts

Senior Research Officer– 2 Posts

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1 Post

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 Posts

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 Posts

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 Posts

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 Posts

Personal Assistant -7 Posts

Caretaker – 4 Posts

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 Posts

Research Assistant – 2 Posts

Halwai Cum Cook -11 Posts

Accountant – 26 Posts

Nursing Orderly – 2 Posts

Female Staff Nurse – 1 Post

IB Recruitment 2019: Salary with 7th pay Commission benefits-

Deputy Director/Tech – Level-13 A in the Pay Matrix

Senior Accounts Officer – Pay Band-3, Rs 15600-39100 + Grade Pay Rs. 6600/- (Level 11 of the PayMatrix Rs. 67700-208700/- as per 7th CPC)

Senior Research Officer– Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 67700-208700/- as per 7th CPC)

Security Officer (Technical) – Pay Band-3, Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay ofRs. 5400/- (LeveI 10 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 56100-177500/- as per 7th CPC)

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Level 10 of the Pay MatrixRs. 56100-177500/- as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – Level 8 of the PayMatrix (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100/-)

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – Pay Band 3, Rs. 15600-39100/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/- (Level 10 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 56100-177500/- as per 7thCPC)

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – Pay Band-2, Rs. 9300-34800 +G.P. Rs. 4600/- (Level 7 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 44900-142400/- as per 7th CPC)

Assistant Security Officer(General) – Pay Band-2, Rs. 9300-34800/-with Grade Pay of Rs. 4600/- (Level 7 of the pay matrix Rs. 44900-142400 as per7th CPC).

Personal Assistant – Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/- (Level 7 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 44900-142400/- as per 7th CPC).

Caretaker – Level 5 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 29200-92300/- as per 7th CPC

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – Pay Band 1, Rs. 5200-20200/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 2400/- (Level-4 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 25500-81100/- as per 7thCPC).

Research Assistant – Pay Band 2, Rs. 9300-34800/- plus Grade Pay ofRs. 4200/- (Level 6 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 35400-112400/- as per 7th CPC)

Halwai Cum Cook – Level-3 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100/- as per7th CPC

Accountant – Band-2 of Rs 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/-(LeveI 6 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 35400-112400/- as per 7th CPC)

Nursing Orderly – Pay Band-1 of Rs. 5200-20,200/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 1900/- (Level 2 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 19900-69100/- as per 7th CPC)

Female Staff Nurse – Pay Band-1, Rs 5200-20,200/- with the Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/- (Level 5 of thePay Matrix Rs. 29200-92300/- as per 7th CPC).

IB Recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can send in their completely filled application forms to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 within 60 days (Last date- April 17) from the date of the circular.