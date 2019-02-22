IB Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 318 posts at Intelligence Bureau – check how to apply

IB Recruitment 2019: Applicants must have required experience and qualification in a related subject in order to apply.
IB Recruitment 2019: The Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for a number of posts on the basis of deputation/absorption. The IB is looking to hire for posts of assistant central intelligence officer-l (ACIO), assistant security officer (General) (ASO) among others.
Those candidates who hold analogous posts in the parent cadre are eligible to apply. Applicants must have required experience and qualification in a related subject in order to apply for above-said posts. Candidates may apply by sending applications to the IB Office within 60 days from the date of circular issued, which is April 17 in this case.
Dates to remember
Last date for application submission: April 24
Vacancy details
Security Officer (Technical) – 6 positions
Deputy Director/Tech – 3 positions
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 positions
Senior Research Officer– 2 positions
Senior Accounts Officer – 2 positions
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1position
Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 positions
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 positions
Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 positions
Accountant – 26 positions
Caretaker – 4 positions
Female Staff Nurse – 1 position
Halwai Cum Cook -11 positions
Research Assistant – 2 positions
Personal Assistant -7 positions
Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 positions
Nursing Orderly – 2 positions
Educational Qualification:
Deputy Director/Tech: Applicants must have done a bachelor degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] from any recognised University.
Senior Accounts Officer – He/she must have earned a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university recognised by the government.
Security Officer (Technical) – He/she must have earned a degree in electrical/electronics/communications engineering or MSc in Physics or Chemistry from any recognised university/institution or equivalent.
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: Applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent as also 2 years of experience in intelligence and security work.
Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – Applicants must have a diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or BSc in Physics or Chemistry from any university/Institution recognised by the government.
Assistant Security Officer(General) – Candidates looking to apply must have a degree from any university by the government.
Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – Those planning to apply for this posts must have passed Higher Secondary (12th) having Mathematics and Physics as subjects with two years Industrial Training programme recognised Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.
How to apply
Those willing to apply may submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 in 60 days (in this case April17) from the date of circular issued..
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.