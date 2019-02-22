IB Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 318 posts at Intelligence Bureau – check how to apply

By: | Updated: February 22, 2019 4:57 PM

IB Recruitment 2019: Applicants must have required experience and qualification in a related subject in order to apply.

IB Recruitment 2019: The agency is looking to fill up a number of posts.

IB Recruitment 2019: The Intelligence Bureau has invited applications for a number of posts on the basis of deputation/absorption. The IB is looking to hire for posts of assistant central intelligence officer-l (ACIO), assistant security officer (General) (ASO) among others.

Those candidates who hold analogous posts in the parent cadre are eligible to apply. Applicants must have required experience and qualification in a related subject in order to apply for above-said posts. Candidates may apply by sending applications to the IB Office within 60 days from the date of circular issued, which is April 17 in this case.

Dates to remember

Last date for application submission: April 24

Vacancy details

Security Officer (Technical) – 6 positions

Deputy Director/Tech – 3 positions

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive – 54 positions

Senior Research Officer– 2 positions

Senior Accounts Officer – 2 positions

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech-Telephone – 1position

Assistant Security Officer(General) – 10 positions

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – 167 positions

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer/Tech – 7 positions

Accountant – 26 positions

Caretaker – 4 positions

Female Staff Nurse – 1 position

Halwai Cum Cook -11 positions

Research Assistant – 2 positions

Personal Assistant -7 positions

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – 12 positions

Nursing Orderly – 2 positions

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Director/Tech: Applicants must have done a bachelor degree in Engineering [B.E or B.Tech or B.Sc(Engg)] from any recognised University.

Senior Accounts Officer – He/she must have earned a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university recognised by the government.

Security Officer (Technical) – He/she must have earned a degree in electrical/electronics/communications engineering or MSc in Physics or Chemistry from any recognised university/institution or equivalent.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-l/Executive: Applicants must have earned a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent as also 2 years of experience in intelligence and security work.

Assistant Security Officer (Technical) – Applicants must have a diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Communications Engineering or BSc in Physics or Chemistry from any university/Institution recognised by the government.

Assistant Security Officer(General) – Candidates looking to apply must have a degree from any university by the government.

Junior Intelligence Officer-ll/Tech – Those planning to apply for this posts must have passed Higher Secondary (12th) having Mathematics and Physics as subjects with two years Industrial Training programme recognised Institute in Radio Technician, Electronics, Electronics and Communication.

How to apply

Those willing to apply may submit applications to the Joint Deputy Director/G. Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S.P. Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-21 in 60 days (in this case April17) from the date of circular issued..

