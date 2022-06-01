IAF Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force invites applications invited for 271 posts – check details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 on Wednesday. Interested candidates may apply at the official website afcat.cdac. The last date to apply is June 30, 2022.

Through this exam, the IAF is looking to fill up 271 posts. These include 246 for males and 25 for female candidates, The exam will be conducted from August 26, 2022 to 28, 2022 in online mode. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift will start from 7:30, the second shift will start from 12:30 pm onwards.

Here’s how candidates can apply:

*Candidates may first visit the official website afcat.cdac.in

*After this, they are required to click on the link ‘AFCAT 2/2022 Cycle’

*Candidates will now be required to complete registration process

*Now, they are required to fill required details

*After this, they are required to upload their documents, scanned signatures as well as photographs.

*Candidates are now required to pay application fee

*Check the application fee

*They are required to click on the submit button

*Now, they are required to take out the printout of the application form for future use.

Those interested must have at least scored 50 percent in class XII exams with maths and physics as compulsory exams. They must have also completed a three years degree course with 60 percent marks or have completed four years BE/B Tech degree.

Candidates must have completed 20 to 24 years of age as on July 1, 2023. This means that candidates must have been born between July 2, 1999 to July 1, 2003. It may be noted that the upper age limit is relaxed to 26 years for those candidates who hold valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India). This means they must have born between July 2, 1997 to July 1. 2003.