IAF Recruitment 2019: Admit cards issued for this exam – check how to download

Indian Airforce Airmen admit card 2019: The admit card for airmen recruitment exam has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) today – September 9. The hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website – airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Central Airmen Selection Board, through its official website, has advised candidates to verify contents and read the instructions which must be strictly adhered to. Moreover, candidates have been directed to bring along a hard copy of the Admit Card as well as other documents to the allotted exam centre on the scheduled time and date listed in the Admit Card.

The exam is slated to be conducted from September 21 to September 24 which will be organised online by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). Those who qualify in IAF Phase 1 Airmen exam, will be called for the IAF Airmen phase 2 exam.

After the exam is concluded, a merit list of provisionally shortlisted candidates will be declared on April 30, 2020. At Basic Training Institute, candidates will take Joint Basic Phase Training (JBPT). It must be noted that initially for the enrolment be for the duration of 20 years, which can be extended up to 57 years.

Indian Airforce Airmen group Y, X admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Head to the main website – airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Select link ‘log-in’ under ‘candidates’ on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials (link will be activated soon)

Step 4: Admit card for Indian Airforce Airmen group Y, X will be displayed. Download it.

A monthly stipend of Rs 14,600 will be paid during the training and after the conclusion of training, the starting gross payment at the scale of minimum month pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) will be Rs 26,900 along with allowances.