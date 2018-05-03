IAF Recruitment 2018: Jobs up for grabs in Indian Air Force; check more details here

Jobs up for grabs in Indian Air Force. (Image: PTI)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has published a formal notification to fill up several posts in Group ‘C’ and ‘D’. Those candidates who are willing to apply should know the details related to jobs and the ways to apply for it.

Jobs and Details in Indian Air Force 2018:-

– Indian Air Force Recruitment 2018 for Group ‘C’ posts- 89 vacancies for civilian: The candidates who want to apply here should fill the application form within May 28, 2018.

– Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Maharashtra 2018: The candidates can apply for the post of Airmen in Group ‘Y’ (Non-Technical): Those candidates who are applying here they have to remain present for recruitment rally from May 14 to May 16, 2018.

– Indian Air Force Recruitment is also hiring Airmen in Group ‘Y’ (Trade): For this post, the applicants need to fill up the form before May 12, 2018.

– Vacancies for two Laboratory Assistant post in Army Air Defence College Recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply for this post within May 28, 2018.

– Indian Air Force Published Admit card for Group ‘X’, Group ‘Recruitment exam: The candidates can download the admit card at the official web portal- www.airmenselection.cdac.in. Those candidates who are set to apply for the written exam can easily download the admit card.

About IAF jobs:

A career with the IAF is one of the highly prestigious and most coveted by the job aspirants. The job entails a life of discipline and pride. An individual will find himself/ herself in pride when they will be recruited or part of the Defence forces of the country. The service enjoys a good salary, perks and benefits.

An IAF aspirant can join the force as an officer in the Technical wing, Flying wing or the Ground Duty which composed of various departments such as- Accounts, Administration, Logistics, Education and Meteorological. All the eligibility to get selected to mentioned wings will be based on the academic qualification.

Eligibility qualifications to get entry to IAF:

A candidate who has completed their Graduation with subjects like-Maths, Physics or the Postgraduate degrees in Science stream like Mathematics, Statistics, Geography, Computer Applications, Environmental Science, Applied Physics, Oceanography, Agricultural Meteorology, Ecology and Environment, Geo-Physics and Environmental Biology can apply for the posts of Ground Duty branches. The candidates should have to complete their degrees both UG and PG with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Apart from the academic qualifications, the candidate should possess the minimum physical stature as per the norms of the IAF.