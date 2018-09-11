IAF Recruitment 2018: Indian Air Force to hold recruitment rally at several locations; check details

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will hold a recruitment rally at several states for the post of ‘Group X’ and ‘Group Y’ Trades. The applicants who are willing to join the IAF can register themselves for the recruitment drive. The candidates who will apply for the above- mentioned posts have to undergo written and Physical Fitness test.

Educational Qualifications:

Group ‘X’: To apply for ‘Group X’ post, a candidate need to have a degree of Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent examination with subjects- Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English. Apart from this, the candidates who completed three years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream can also apply.

Group ‘Y’: To apply for ‘Group Y’ post, a candidate needs to have a degree of Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent Examination in any stream or subjects approved by Central or State Education Boards with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Age limit:

The applicants need to born between July 14, 1998, and June 26, 2002.

Selection process:

An applicant will be selected on the basis of their performance in written and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Know how to apply:

The willing applicants can apply to the above- mentioned vacancies through ‘Online’ mode of application. The applicants are required to present on the scheduled dates and time for both written and physical examination. The applicants can also check the details about the process of recruitment, eligibility, selection process and others by visiting the official page of Indian Air Force (IAF).

Schedule of Recruitment drive:

The rally will take place at two locations across India- West Bengal’s Barrackpore, and Odisha’s Sambalpur.

West Bengal’s Barrackpore:- The IAF will hold a rally for Unmarried Male Indian, Nepalese Citizens from all districts of the state and Sikkim to join the force as Airmen at Air Force Station Barrackpore, 24 Parganas (North) from September 25 to 30 September.

Odisha’s Sambalpur:- The IAF will hold a rally at VSS (Veer Surendra Sai) Stadium, Sambalpur from September 25, 2018, to September 29, 2018.

The IAF will also conduct online exam for unmarried male candidates for Group ‘X’ and ‘Y’ Trade from September 13, 2018, to September 16, 2018.