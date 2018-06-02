IAF recruitment 2018: Apply online for new posts; check educational qualification needed, other details (Image: PTI)

IAF recruitment 2018: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for different courses commencing from July 2019. The course was for grant of SSC (Short Service Commission) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) / Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The candidates willing to apply can send the application through prescribed format on or before July 15, 2018.

Important Dates:

Interested candidates need to keep in mind about the following things-

Commencement of submission of application: June 16, 2018

Last date of submitting of application: July 15, 2018

IAF Vacancy details:

AFCAT entry: 158 posts

– Flying branch: 42 posts

– Ground duty (Technical) branch: 76 posts

– Ground Duty (Non- Technical) branch: 40 posts

NCC Special Entry

– Flying branch: 10 per cent seats out of CDSE vacancies for Flying branch

Meteorology Branch

– Ground Duty (Non- Technical) branch: 24 posts

Educational qualification-

NCC Special Entry: Interested candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent and have passed Physics and Mathematics at higher secondary level. The candidates having BE/B Tech degree from a recognized University with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent OR NCC Air Wing Senior Division ’C’ certificate and validity of the certificate would be two years before the date of commencement of the course can also apply.

How to apply for IAF vacancies 2018

Those candidates willing to apply have to follow the online mode on or before 15 July 2018. Candidates can refer to the below link of detailed notification for more details. An individual can access the details of the vacancy at- https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in. For any query related to Conduct of online examination, registration process and admit cards, a candidate can call at- 020-25503105 or 020-25503106 or E-Mail afcatcell@cdac.in. For any queries related to eligibility, allotment of AFSB centres, date of AFSB interview, merit list and Joining Instructions, an individual can contact at 011-23010231 or Toll-free number 1800-11-2448.