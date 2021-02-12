  • MORE MARKET STATS

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for 255 vacancies – check details

By: |
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 7:02 PM

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Candidates will have to clear a written test that will contain questions on general reasoning and intelligence, general English, numerical aptitude and general awareness.

Indian air force jobs IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for 255 vacancies – check detailsIndian Air Force Recruitment 2021 (File image)

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued notification inviting application for 255 Group ‘C’ civilian posts from eligible candidates. IE has reported that the last date to apply for these IAF Group C vacancies is March 13, 2021.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 – Vacancy Details

The posts are available at the Indian Air Force’s South Western Command. IAF is inviting applications for multi tasking staff (MTS), house keeping staff, mess staff, lower division clerk (LDC), clerk Hindi typist, stenographer grade-II, storekeeper, laundryman, carpenter, painter, among other posts.

Indian Air Force Group C Educational Requirement

Candidates applying for IAF Group C posts must have passed matriculation, 12th standard, or graduation exam. For detailed, post-wise break-up candidates are advised to refer to the IAF jobs notification.

Indian Air Force Group C Pay Scale

As per the IAF job advertisement, Indian Air Force Group C salary begins from Rs 18,00 (level 1) pay scale. Candidates are advised to check the IAF vacancy notification for post-wise pay scale break up.

Indian Air Force Group C Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written test that will contain questions on general reasoning and intelligence, general English, numerical aptitude and general awareness.

Indian Air Force Group C Application Process

Based on their preferred post and qualification candidates can apply to any of the Air Force stations mentioned in the advertisement. Candidates have to submit duly typed application in Hindi or English along with self-attested passport size photograph. They must also clearly mention the post applied for and the category on the envelope.

The Indian Air Force Group C job notification is available on indianairforce.nic.in.

