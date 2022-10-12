IAF begins agniveer recruitment, registration process to start in November – All details here

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday announced the commencement of the registration process for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveer recruitment drive. As per the notification, the drive is set to begin in the first week of November for all eligible female and male candidates. The online examination will be conducted in January, 2023, the IAF announced.

“Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates. On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023,” a tweet from the Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle read.

Eligibility Criteria: Nationality, Age and Education

Candidates applying should be either Indian or a Nepalese citizen

If you are a civilian, you should be born between 29 December 1999 to 29 June 2005

If you are a serving NC(E) of IAF, then: (a) Married NCs(E) – 29 December 1993 to 29 December 2000; (b) Unmarried NCs(E) – 29 December 1993 to 29 June 2005

Candidates registering should have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% marks

For details on the eligibility criteria, you can visit the official website www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in

In June this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the Agnipath scheme and it come into effect immediately. The soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called Agniveers. As many as 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for the three services this year, according to the Centre’s Agnipath policy. Between 50,000 to 60,000 annually thereafter under the newly-introduced policy. Of the total, 25% will be recruited again for a 15-year period, and they will receive pension and lifelong healthcare benefits.