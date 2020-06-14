IAF AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2020: Application invited for various posts – check details

The last date to submit an online application is July 14, 2020.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a notification inviting application for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-02/2020) is online. The interested applicants are advised to visit the official website at careerindianairforce.cdac.in. The candidates can also visit afcat.cdac.in for more details.The last date to submit an online application is July 14, 2020. The applicant should remember that Aadhaar card is mandatory for online registration.

Important dates:-

Beginning of online application- June 15, 2020

Conclusion of submission of online application- July 14, 2020

Online examination to be conducted- September 19-20, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 256 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The recruitment will be for the post of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Note- PC is for men only while SSC is for both men and women.

AFCAT Entry:

Flying- 74 Posts

Ground Duty (Technical){Aeronautical Engineer Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical)- AE (L) – PC (40), SSC – 26, AE (M)- PC (23), SSC- 16

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) (Administration and Education)-Administration: PC- 23, SSC -16, Education: PC-08, SSC -08

NCC Special Entry:

Flying- 10 per cent seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10% seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC.

Meteorology:

Ground Duty (Non Technical)- PC-10, SSC-12

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit for candidates applying for the post of Flying branch through AFCAT and NCC Special Entry is 20 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 24 years. The minimum age limit for candidates applying for the post of Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch is 20 years while the upper age limit is 26 years.

Application fee:-

An examination fee of Rs 250 is required to submit for the candidates applying through AFCAT entry. The examination fee is non-refundable.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of IAF.