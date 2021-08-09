IAF AFCAT 2 exam 2021: Admit cards to be out soon, here’s how to download

The Indian Air Force has notified 334 vacancies in all for various posts as part of this latest recruitment drive. (File photo)

AFCAT 2021 Admit Card: The Indian Air Force could release admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2/2021 later today. The Indian Air Force will be recruiting for the flying branch and ground duties in both technical and non-technical capacities. Once the admit cards are released, aspiring candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the website.

The Indian Air Force has notified 334 vacancies in all for various posts as part of this latest recruitment drive. Candidates who are finally selected will serve a training period. The training period will be of 74 weeks for those selected for the flying and technical branches, while those who get selected for the non-technical branches will serve a 52-week training period. However, this could vary on the basis of service exigencies.

AFCAT 2021 Admit Cards: How to download

To download the admit cards, candidates will have to visit the official website and click on the admit card link. A pop-up will appear that will ask for log-in credentials. Once the credentials are entered, candidates will be able to download the admit cards.

Apart from the provision to download the AFCAT 2021 Admit Card by using a user id and password, the admit cards will also be sent to candidates on their registered email address.

The Indian Air Force has made it mandatory for candidates who are appearing for AFCAT 2021 to carry a print out of the admit card to the exam hall for verification. The examination will be held following strict Covid-19 protocols. The details on exam time, entry, venue will be printed on the admit cards.

In case students have any queries over the conduct of online examination, admit cards, registration process, they can contact AFCAT Cell on 020-25503106 or 020-25503105. Candidates can also email the questions to afcatcell@cdac.in.