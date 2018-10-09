IAA recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced with salary upto Rs 2 lakh/ month at iaa.edu.in, check details

IAA recruitment 2018!

IAA recruitment 2018: The Indian Aviation Academy has released fresh vacancy for interested and eligible candidates at iaa.edu.in. Candidates who wish to fill the application form can visit the official website now and complete the process. The last date to apply online is November 6, 2018. Candidates need to make sure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria before filling the application form. The recruitment process is for the positions of Senior Consultant, Consultant 1 and Consultant 2. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind before filling in the application form.

IAA recruitment 2018: Last date to fill online application-

November 6, 2018

IAA recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. Senior Consultant

2. Consultant 1

3. Consultant 2

IAA recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. Senior Consultant: Rs. 2, 00,000 per month

2. Consultant : Rs.1,75,000 per month

IAA recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria-

Age- 55 years

1. Senior Consultant: Candidates with an MBA degree will be more desirable for the post on offer. Bachelors degree in any discipline is the minimum qualification for the post. 15 years of experience.

2. Consultant: Candidates who wish to apply for the post need to have a bachelors degree in Civil and Electrical Engineering. Candidates with an MBA degree in Marketing is desirable. 10 years of experience.

Note: For more information candidates are requested to visit the official website.