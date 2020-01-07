Hurry! SSC CHSL Registration 2019 to end soon – check at ssc.nic.in

Candidates must go through the notification while applying.

SSC CHSL Registration 2019: Candidates looking to apply for SSC CHSL 2019-20 need to hurry as the last date of registration is approaching. Registration is open till January 10. Interested candidates may apply at https://ssc.nic.in. In order to avoid the last-minute rush, candidates are advised to hurry up before the application process is closed. Candidates must go through the notification while applying due to some change in the process.

While the last date to apply online is January 10, the last date of submitting fees online is January 12 till 11:59 pm. The last date of payment though challans is January 14.

Vacancy details:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

As per the official notification, the number of vacancies will be determined soon. The commission will update vacancy positions on its official website from time to time, the notification further said.

Age limit

While the minimum age required is 18, the maximum age of candidates must be 27 as on January 1, 2020. The age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Exam pattern

Applicants may note that while the date for tier 1 exam is from March 16 to 27, the date for tier II exam is June 28. The tier I exam will consist of multiple choice questions. Questions for Part II, III and IV will be set in both English and Hindi. The tier II will be of 100 marks. This written exam will be of descriptive nature. The minimum qualifying marke in tier II is 33 percent.

The SSC is tasked to carry out several recruitment process in Group C and D.