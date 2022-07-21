Human-digital workforce: Shaping an eco-system for sustainability

By Arjun Devdas

Embracing the new normal, organizations embarked on digital transformation journeys adopting technologies to ensure uninterrupted operations during challenging times. As organizations leveraged hyperautomation technologies to improve efficiency and profitability, the digital workforce allowed around-the-clock operations improving productivity and supporting the human workforce.

The digital workforce is a variety of robotic and automated solutions that work collaboratively with humans solving complex functions and tasks. They comprise technologies like robotic process automation (RPA), cognitive computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and more. While the digital workforce is not an alternative to humans, embracing a hybrid approach impacts the organization by redefining roles and significantly affecting the work culture.

The future workplaces will witness humans and the digital workforce working side-by-side to achieve organizational goals by supporting each other. Beyond the immediate advantages, nurturing a human-digital workforce comes with various long-term impacts and benefits.

Accuracy and Optimizing Performance

The introduction of software robots in the workplace allows tasks to be carried out continuously with minimal supervision and human intervention while guaranteeing high levels of accuracy. The digital workforce can facilitate real-time data and resources for humans for effective decision-making and perform their roles with higher levels of efficiency.

As organizations focus on reducing waste and improving profitability, a human-digital workforce can deliver results working together, leveraging mutual strengths. Furthermore, the software robots can take over mundane and repetitive tasks freeing up time and human potential for productive and creative functions.

Ensuring work-life balance

Complex and repetitive tasks affect humans’ stress levels and productivity at work. The digital workforce simplifies these functions allowing humans to focus on cognitive and crucial tasks. Also, the software robots can function with minimal supervision and human intervention, maximizing human potential at work.

The digital workforce is scalable and can meet fluctuating operational requirements, maintaining the job stability of the human workforce. The operations volume can be adjusted, allowing businesses with seasonal needs to function more effectively. Digital solutions can improve human roles qualitatively by adding accuracy, creativity, and quality to their operations. Digital interventions allow for better work-life balance among the people, improving job satisfaction, creativity, productivity, and happiness at work.

Improving Change Adoption

The digital workforce is highly-scalable and can be trained to meet the evolving operational challenges. Also, the software robots can support operations while humans undergo training or upskilling, allowing a culture of learning crucial for the resilience and future-proofing operations. Most importantly, the digital workforce is flexible to adapt to the changing requirements giving the organization the speed-to-solution amidst trying times.

Similarly to humans, the digital workforce must be trained and upskilled. Here the humans can take over the operations and plan the upskilling possibilities of the digital workforce to enable a highly-efficient working environment and support system.

During the pandemic, banking and financial services institutions were able to respond to the crisis with digital and online solutions with the support of a flexible digital workforce working alongside humans. Apart from business continuity, this solution allowed humans to work remotely with even higher efficiency while social distancing during the pandemic.

Finally, maintaining a human-digital workforce allows for future-proof operations and to overcome challenges by ensuring resilience and business continuity. Digitization became crucial during the pandemic allowing frontline services to continue uninterrupted while supporting the first responders and similar services to function at their highest potential.

As organizations continue to find ways to support their people with happy work culture and growth opportunities, implementing a digital workforce is crucial to ensure sustainability, business continuity, profitability, and resilience.

(The author is the Senior Vice President, Professional Services & Operations (Americas), Vuram. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)