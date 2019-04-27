Huge recruitment in Air India – check salary, last application date

Air India Recruitment 2019: State-run Air India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts of Senior Trainee Flight Dispatcher. The candidates will be selected after a face-to-face interview which will be conducted on May 6 and 9. The selected candidates will be offered a fixed-term contract of five years. For more information, the applicants are advised to visit the official website of the state-run airline. Here are some important details Air India Vacancy Details Senior Trainee Flight Dispatcher: 70 posts (Scheduled Caste- 10, Scheduled Tribe- 5, OBC- 18, Economic Weaker Section- 7, General- 30) Important Dates and Venues for Interview May 6, 2019: Executive Director (Operations), Air India Limited, headquarters near Jorbagh Metro Station, Safdarjung Airport New Delhi-110003 May 9, 2019: In-Charge Flight Dispatch Operations Department, Air India Limited Corporate Building- 4 Old Airport, Santa Cruz-East Mumbai-400029 Educational Qualification The applicants must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from any recognised Board. Technical\/ License qualifications Sr Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 1) and Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 2)- Candidates holding Current\/Lapsed DGCA (India). Flight Dispatcher\u2019s Approval on Jet Aircraft. Junior Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 3)- Candidates who have passed Flight Dispatcher\u2019s Course from an approved institute and have undergone \u201cOn the Job Training\u201d and are yet to obtain the approval of DGCA. Posting On appointment, an applicant will get a posting in Delhi or Mumbai. However, they may be transferred to any location based on operational requirements of the airline. Stipend Sr Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 40,000 Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 25,000 Junior Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 20,000 Salary On the completion of training and acquiring DGCA Flight Dispatcher's Approval on the fleet of Air India Limited, the candidates will get monthly gross emolument of Rs 70,000. The candidates will also receive a loyalty bonus of Rs 60,000 per year after the completion of each year of the fixed term contract period.