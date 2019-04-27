Huge recruitment in Air India – check salary, last application date

By: |
Published: April 27, 2019 7:11:06 PM

State-run Air India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts. The candidates will be selected after a face-to-face interview which will be conducted on May 6 and 9.

Huge recruitment in Air India - check salary, last application dateHuge recruitment in Air India ? check salary, last application date

Air India Recruitment 2019: State-run Air India Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts of Senior Trainee Flight Dispatcher. The candidates will be selected after a face-to-face interview which will be conducted on May 6 and 9. The selected candidates will be offered a fixed-term contract of five years. For more information, the applicants are advised to visit the official website of the state-run airline.

Here are some important details

Air India Vacancy Details

Senior Trainee Flight Dispatcher: 70 posts (Scheduled Caste- 10, Scheduled Tribe- 5, OBC- 18, Economic Weaker Section- 7, General- 30)

Important Dates and Venues for Interview

May 6, 2019: Executive Director (Operations), Air India Limited, headquarters near Jorbagh Metro Station, Safdarjung Airport New Delhi-110003

May 9, 2019: In-Charge Flight Dispatch Operations Department, Air India Limited Corporate Building- 4 Old Airport, Santa Cruz-East Mumbai-400029

Educational Qualification

The applicants must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from any recognised Board.

Technical/ License qualifications

Sr Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 1) and Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 2)- Candidates holding Current/Lapsed DGCA (India). Flight Dispatcher’s Approval on Jet Aircraft.

Junior Trainee Flight Dispatcher (Category 3)- Candidates who have passed Flight Dispatcher’s Course from an approved institute and have undergone “On the Job Training” and are yet to obtain the approval of DGCA.

Posting

On appointment, an applicant will get a posting in Delhi or Mumbai. However, they may be transferred to any location based on operational requirements of the airline.

Stipend

Sr Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 40,000
Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 25,000
Junior Trainee Flight Dispatcher: Rs 20,000

Salary

On the completion of training and acquiring DGCA Flight Dispatcher’s Approval on the fleet of Air India Limited, the candidates will get monthly gross emolument of Rs 70,000.

The candidates will also receive a loyalty bonus of Rs 60,000 per year after the completion of each year of the fixed term contract period.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Huge recruitment in Air India – check salary, last application date
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition