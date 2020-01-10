HTET result 2019 announced – check at bseh.org.in

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers close to them to check their scores.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). Candidates may check their results at the official website bseh.org.in. The board had earlier conducted the exam on November 17, 18 and 19.

After the exam was conducted, candidates were provided time to raise objections on answer key from November 21 to November 25 last year. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers close to them to check their scores.

Here’s how candidates may download their results

1 Candidates may first visit the official website bseh.org.in

2 They may now click on the results link in the homepage

3 After this, they may click on the ‘HTET result’ link

4 Candidates may now log in using their enrollment numbers

5 Now, they may click on the ‘find result’ button.

6 Candidates may now download their results

7 They may now take out a print out for future use.

As many as 78,879 candidates appeared in the Level 1 exam. Of them, 4,243 women and 3,476 candidates passed the exam. In the TGT level exam 4,003 men and 6,764 women passed the exam, out of the total of 1,00,047 candidates.

In the level 2 exam, a total of 70,652 female candidates and 29,395 male candidates appeared to give their exams.

As many as four transgenders also appeared for the exam this year. A total of 2,83,878 candidates applied for the HTET exam. Of the, 2,61,574 applicants had appeared for the exam. Among them, 81,865 candidates were men. while 1,79,705 candidates were women.

Earlier, Assam’s Secondary Education Department had postponed the TET. While it was earlier scheduled to be conducted on December 22 last year, it will now be held on January 19. the minim age required is 18, while the maximum must be 43 as on January 1, 2019. The department is also providing age relaxation as per government norms.