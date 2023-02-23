HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Here’s how many vacancies notified for Group C post, Check how to apply and more

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) under Group C category. The candidates willing to apply can do so from today onwards, Feb 23, 2023 at hssc.gov.in. The last date for submission of online application is March 23, 2023.

A total of 7471 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. To apply for the said posts, the candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks along with a 2 year diploma in Elementary Education/D.El.Ed/B.Ed. The candidate should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matriculation or Higher. Candidates holding a certificate of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani will be considered. Candidates can check more details such as application process, application fee and other details below.

What is the age limit for applying to the HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023?

The candidates applying for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 must be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

How much salary will be provided after appointment of TGT?

The candidates will get a salary based on the pay band of Rs. 9300-34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/-

How to apply for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023?

The candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below to register themselves for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023.

Visit the official website of HSSC

Click on ‘apply online’

Fill up the application form with the required information

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

After final submission of application, take a printout of the application form for future reference

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For Male candidates

General/EWS/other states: Rs. 150/-

Haryana Reserved Categories: Rs. 35/-

For Female candidates

EWS/General: Rs. 75

Haryana Reserved Categories: Rs. 18/-