HSSC Recruitment 2022 : Applications invited for 26,000 posts – How to apply

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has come out with a notification, inviting applications for Haryana CET 2022 for recruitment of various departments under group C. The commission is looking to fill up a total of 26,000 posts. Those looking to apply may do so at the official website hssc.gov.in and onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. Importantly, the last date to submit the application form is July 8, 2022.

“This advertisement would like to inform all those desirous of appearing in the Common Eligibility Test proposed to be held in August, 2022, to apply on the designated portal on or before 8th July, 2022,” the official notice said.

Here’s how candidates can submit their application form for the above-said posts:

* Candidate may first visit the official website onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

*After this, candidates are required to register themselves and then log in

* They are now required to click on the link related to HSSC CET Registration

* Candidates are now required to fill in application forms

* Now, they need to upload the required documents

* Candidates are required to pay for the application form

* They are now required to take out a print out for future use.

This recruitment process is being done to fill up pots in 100 departments related to boards, commissions, universities and corporations. It may be noted that candidates are required to submit their application fees through online mode, like net banking, debit card and credit card. The commission has fixed July 13, 2022 as the last date to submit application fees. Also, according to the official notification, those candidates who have already registered can edit to update their application form. The last date for the same is July 8, 2022.