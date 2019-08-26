HSSC recruitment 2019: Over 7800 posts on offer hssc.gov.in | Check details

HSSC recruitment 2019!

HSSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at hssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the ofiicial website now as the application link for some of them have already been activated. The posts on offer are for different departments. The current recruitment process is for sround 7825 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor, Librarian and Others in various departments. The below mentioned details are as per the notifications that advertisement numbers – 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019. Check the details below to know more.

HSSC recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application starts for 12/2019: August 28, 2019

Online Application ends for 12/2019: September 14 till 11:59 PM

Closing Date for Fee Submission for 12/2019: September 18 2019

Online application starts for 13/2019: September 2, 2019

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application for 13/2019: September 18, 2019

Closing Date for Fee Submission for 13/2019: September 24, 2019

Online application starts for 14/2019: September 6, 2019

Online Application ends for 14/2019: September 22, 2019

HSSC recruitment 2019: Post Details

Vacancies according to 12/2019 – 3206 Vacancies

Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post

Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor – 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts

Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts

Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post

Computer Instructor – 59 Posts

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts

Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts

Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts

Storekeeper – 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic)

Instructor – 18 Posts

Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts

13/2019 – 3864 PGT Vacancies

Biology-127 Posts

Chemistry-131 Posts

Commerce-304 Posts

Civil Science-1373 Posts

English-530 Posts

Fine Art- 35 Posts

Hindi-194 Posts

History-329 Posts

Math-522 Posts

Music-35 Posts

Physical Education-241 Posts

Urdu-6 Posts

Computer Science-37 Posts

14/2019 – 755 Posts

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08 Posts

Assistant Accountant: 07 Posts

Assistant Programmer: 01 Posts

Tubewell Operator: 20 Posts

Pipe Fitter: 01 Post

Legal Assistant: 09 Posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06 Posts

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03 Posts

Assistant Manager (IA): 36 Posts

Tracer: 02 Posts

Assistant: 28 Posts

Senior Account Clerk: 23 Posts

Draftsman Planning: 01 Post

Accounts Clerk: 22 Posts

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49 Posts

Chargeman Mechanical: 38 Posts

Blacksmith: 02 Posts

Supervisor: 18 Posts

Welder: 05 Posts

Turner: 07 Posts

Mason: 19 Posts

Artificer: 10 Posts

Fitter: 11 Posts

Earth Work Mistry: 06 Posts

Electrician: 28 Posts

Plumber: 02 Posts

Operator: 284 Posts

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50 Posts

Zilledar: 23 Posts

Draftsman(Civil): 19 Posts

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02 Posts

Tracer: 01 Post

Assistant Draughtsman: 14 Posts

HSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

For 12/2019: 17 to 42 years

For 13/2019, 14/2019: 18 to 42 years

– Candidates should have passed class 10th or above to apply for the above-mentioned posts.

HSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can fill the online application for the respective vacancies according to the last dates at hssc.gov.in. They need to take out a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.