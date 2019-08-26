HSSC recruitment 2019: Over 7800 posts on offer hssc.gov.in | Check details

HSSC recruitment 2019: Apply now for various posts on offer by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. Check posts, eligibility criteria here.
HSSC recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts at hssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the ofiicial website now as the application link for some of them have already been activated. The posts on offer are for different departments. The current recruitment process is for sround 7825 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor, Librarian and Others in various departments. The below mentioned details are as per the notifications that advertisement numbers – 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019. Check the details below to know more.
HSSC recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Online application starts for 12/2019: August 28, 2019
Online Application ends for 12/2019: September 14 till 11:59 PM
Closing Date for Fee Submission for 12/2019: September 18 2019
Online application starts for 13/2019: September 2, 2019
Closing Date for Submission of Online Application for 13/2019: September 18, 2019
Closing Date for Fee Submission for 13/2019: September 24, 2019
Online application starts for 14/2019: September 6, 2019
Online Application ends for 14/2019: September 22, 2019
HSSC recruitment 2019: Post Details
- Vacancies according to 12/2019 – 3206 Vacancies
Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post
Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor – 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts
Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts
Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post
Computer Instructor – 59 Posts
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts
Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts
Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts
Storekeeper – 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic)
Instructor – 18 Posts
Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts
- 13/2019 – 3864 PGT Vacancies
Biology-127 Posts
Chemistry-131 Posts
Commerce-304 Posts
Civil Science-1373 Posts
English-530 Posts
Fine Art- 35 Posts
Hindi-194 Posts
History-329 Posts
Math-522 Posts
Music-35 Posts
Physical Education-241 Posts
Urdu-6 Posts
Computer Science-37 Posts
- 14/2019 – 755 Posts
Assistant Manager (Estate): 08 Posts
Assistant Accountant: 07 Posts
Assistant Programmer: 01 Posts
Tubewell Operator: 20 Posts
Pipe Fitter: 01 Post
Legal Assistant: 09 Posts
Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06 Posts
Assistant Manager (Utility): 03 Posts
Assistant Manager (IA): 36 Posts
Tracer: 02 Posts
Assistant: 28 Posts
Senior Account Clerk: 23 Posts
Draftsman Planning: 01 Post
Accounts Clerk: 22 Posts
Sub Divisional Clerk: 49 Posts
Chargeman Mechanical: 38 Posts
Blacksmith: 02 Posts
Supervisor: 18 Posts
Welder: 05 Posts
Turner: 07 Posts
Mason: 19 Posts
Artificer: 10 Posts
Fitter: 11 Posts
Earth Work Mistry: 06 Posts
Electrician: 28 Posts
Plumber: 02 Posts
Operator: 284 Posts
Assistant Revenue clerk: 50 Posts
Zilledar: 23 Posts
Draftsman(Civil): 19 Posts
Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02 Posts
Tracer: 01 Post
Assistant Draughtsman: 14 Posts
HSSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
For 12/2019: 17 to 42 years
For 13/2019, 14/2019: 18 to 42 years
– Candidates should have passed class 10th or above to apply for the above-mentioned posts.
HSSC recruitment 2019: How to apply
Interested candidates can fill the online application for the respective vacancies according to the last dates at hssc.gov.in. They need to take out a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.