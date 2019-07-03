HSSC Recruitment 2019: Last date to fill up 1,624 vacancies extended – check details

Applicants are advised to fill up their application form carefully.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has decided to extend the last date for application for posts of junior engineer. Instead of the previous date – July 4, applications will now be accepted till July 19. The online process for application is already on since June 20.

Those candidates who are still waiting to apply, are advised to hurry to avoid last minute rush. Candidates may apply at official website hssc.gov.in. The commission is looking to fill up 1,624 posts through its recruitment drive.

Applicants are advised to fill up their application form carefully. The commission will not accept any request for change on online application form after the submission.

Dates to remember

Starting date of submission of online form: June 20

Last date for submission of online application: July 4

Extended last date to submit online application: July 19

Extended Last date to deposit application fee: July 23

Last date to deposit the fee: July 8

Date of exam: July 13 to August 18

Junior Engineer – 1624 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification: Those looking to apply must have a degree or Diploma in a related subject from any university recognised by the government.

Age Limit

While the minimum age must be 17 years of age, the maximum age must be 42 years. Please note that age relaxation will be provided for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The commission will select the candidate on the basis of written test and Interview.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may do so through online mode. After filing their application, candidates may take a printout of the submitted application for future use. They may also submit it to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, Panchkula.

Application Fee

Those in General (Male/Female)category: Rs. 150/-

Female (Haryana Resident)candidates: Rs. 75/- SC/BC/ EWS/Candidates of Haryana State (Male) – Rs. 35/-

Those in SC/BC/ EWS/Candidates of Haryana State (Female) category: Rs. 18/-

PWD: No Charges for them