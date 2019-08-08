HSSC Recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced for teachers – Details here

HSSC PGT Recruitment 2019

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification to recruit 3864 Post Graduate Teachers in the state. The selection will be under Group B services of Haryana Education Services (HES). The application process will begin on Agust 20. Before applying, interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the official website — www.hssc.gov.in.

Here are some important details

Total number of vacancies: 3827 (General – 1902, BCB – 173, BCA -362, EWS -378 and SC – 726).

Important Dates

Online Application Starts on: August 20, 2019

Last Date of Registration: September 5, 2019

Last Date of Fee Payment: September 09, 2019

The dates of admit card or exam have not yet been notified

Eligibility criteria

Interested candidates should have obtained at least 50 per cent marks in his/her Master’s in related subjects. They should also have a B.Ed degree and passed HTET/ HSET Exam.

Age: The interested candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable as per notification.

Selection Procedure

The interested candidates will have to appear for a written test first – which will contain 75% questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English and Hindi. The 25% will be from history, current affairs, literature, geography, etc. The exam will be of 90 marks.

Candidates will also be allotted marks as per their socio-economic criteria, as per their status. Eg, 5 marks will be allotted to those whose father has died before the age of 42 and is the first or second child. Applicants who are widow will also get 5 marks. If the person or “any person from among the applicant’s family is, was or has been a regular employee in any Department/ Board Corporation/ Company/ Statutory Body/ Commission/ Authority of Government of Haryana or any other State Government or Government of India,” then they will also be allotted 5 marks. The category carries a total of 10 marks.

Application fee

For unreserved category males and females: Rs 500, Rs 125 respectively

For reserved category males and females: Rs 125, Rs 75 respectively