HSSC Recruitment 2018: Whopping 18,218 jobs up for grabs! Check details of Haryana Staff Selection Commision vacancies

HSSC Recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commision invites application for 18,218 posts; Check details (Image: Website/HSSC)

The HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission) has issued a notification to recruit candidates for the several posts of ‘Group D’. In an official notification, the HSSC said that the online submission of application form will start from August 29, 2018 (Wednesday). The last dates for the online submission of application form are September 18, 2018. In April 2018, Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana had said that state government will soon conduct the recruitment for the vacancies in Group D.

Important Dates for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

Opening date of the Online application:- August 29, 2018

Closing date of the Online application:- September 18, 2018

Last date for submission of application fee:- September 21, 2018

Vacancy details for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

A total of 18,218 vacancies are there for the recruitment.

Educational qualification for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

The candidates who are interested to apply for the above-mentioned vacancies must have a degree of Secondary examination i.e Class 10 from a recognised board with Hindi or Sanskrit as subjects.

Age limit for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has set the upper age limit to 42 years for the willing candidates. However, the minimum age of applicants must not exceed 18 years of age.

Selection process for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the overall performance in the written test (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

Application fee for HSSC Recruitment 2018:-

The willing applicants have to submit the application fee within September 21, 2018.

About HSSC:-

Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC is formed as per the provision of Article 309 of the Constitution of India. HSSC holds examinations, interviews for ‘Group C’ services. However, it also conducts examination for the recruitment to ‘Group B’ and ‘Group D’ posts. Shri Bharat Bhushan Bharti is the current chairman of HSSC.