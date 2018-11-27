HSSC Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for Haryana Staff Selection Commission – Check details at hssc.gov.in

The examination will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. (Representational Image)

HSSC constable admit card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released admit card for the post of police constable in the male, female and ex-servicemen category on its official website at hssc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on December 2 (Sunday), December 23 (Sunday) and December 30 (Sunday). The examination will be held in two sessions – morning and evening. The examination in the morning session will start at 10.30 am and continue till 12 pm. In the evening session, it will begin at 3 pm and will conclude at 4:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Sub Inspector admit card 2018 is expected to be released today. HSSC was to release the admit cards for the post of sub-inspector on Monday – November 26. The HSSC SI admit card, however, has not been released yet. The admit cards for Sub Inspector posts (both male and female) would be released on the Commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in, according to HSSC notification released recently.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details. After downloading the admit card, the candidates should get well acquainted with the rules related to the conduct of the examination. A notification from the HSSC said, “Candidates who have registered for the HSSC SI recruitment exam are advised to read the instructions on the HSSC admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.”

The examination will be held on 2 December 2018 in two shifts: one beginning at 10.30 am to 12 noon and second from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

HSSC SI admit card: Selection procedure-

The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of a knowledge test, Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and scrutiny of documents.

Exam pattern-

The questions in the examination will be based on General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc.