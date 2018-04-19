HSSC recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission invites applications for 1,646 posts; details at hssc.gov.in

Candidates must have passed at least class 12.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued notification for the post of Fire Operator Cum Driver. Those looking apply for the posts through the prescribed format can do so on or before May 6. Candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in

Number of vacancies

There are 1,6 46 candidates for posts of fire operator cum driver.

Educational qualification

Candidates must have passed at least class 12. The person must have had Hindi/Sanskrit till Matric Standard or higher education.

Age

Minimum age required for these jobs is 17, while the maximum needed is 42.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official site of the commission at https://www.hssc.gov.in on or before May 6.

Meanwhile, the commission has also issued notifications for 7710 vacancies in Haryana Police. The notification has issued for posts of Constable (Male), Constable (Female), Sub-Inspector (Male/Female), as also Indian reserve Battalions of Haryana State (Male Constable) (GD). Candidates interested in applying for these posts may apply in prescribed format on or before May 28 at official website hssc.gov.in. The application process will begin on April 24.

While the minimum age needed is 21. maximum required is 27. Candidates will have to appear in the exam, physical measurement test, physical screening test and Interview-cum-Personality Test, the notification added.