HSSC Male constable admit card 2018 to be available for download today at hssc.gov.in, how to check

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 5:36 PM

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to release the admit cards for the HSSC Male constable 2018 examination hssc.gov.in.

HSSC, HSSC Male constable, hssc.gov.in, admit card, HSSC admit card, HSSC Male constable 2018, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, jobs newsThe HSSC is all set to conduct the Constable recruitment examination on December 23, 2018.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to release the admit cards for the HSSC Male constable 2018 examination hssc.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for this Haryana Police recruitment process can visit the official website once the admit card link has been activated. The HSSC is all set to conduct the Constable recruitment examination on December 23, 2018. Candidates are required to keep their username/ Id and password handy while downloading their admit card. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note-

HSSC Male constable 2018: Steps to download admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘Haryana Police exam’
Step 3: Now click on the admit card link and input your application number
Step 4: Enter application form number and your date of birth in the space provided
Step 5: Click on the submit tab and then subsequently download your admit card

More about HSSC Male constable admit card 2018-

The Commission has stated that it will not issue any separate information to the candidate through post in regards to the examination or the admit card. While the male constable is set to be released today, the female constable admit card will issued on December 24 for the exam that is scheduled to take place on December 30.

