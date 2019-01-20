HSSC group d result 2019: Group D result declared at hssc.gov.in, see merit list, cut off scores

The recruitment was done in order to fill up 18218 vacancies as notified by the Commission in September last year. The eligibility criteria meant that the candidates had to be between the age group of 18-42 years and must have cleared 10th standard.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announced the result of group D online at their official website hssc.gov.in. The selected candidates will be appointed as Peon, Beldar, Animal Attendant, Helper, Mali, Peon-cum-chowkidar etc.

All the details including the downloadable merit list and cut-off scores have been provided on the official website of the HSSC – hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D Result also came with the Commission’s waitlist, community-wise, for the group D posts; this will stay valid for a period of one year from the date the commission recommended.

HSSC Constable Exam

The answer key for the HSSC Constable Exam which was held in December last year was released on Saturday. The candidates who wish to raise objections to HSSC answer key could do so till January 21, 2019.

