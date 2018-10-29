HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Admit card for exams to be held on November 10 and 11 to release today

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: Admit card for November 10 and 11 exam to be released today

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the Group D admit card today, i.e on October 29, 2018. The admit card will be released for the positions declared opened in the advertisement number 4/2018. The interested candidates, who had applied for the HSSC recruitment 2018, can download their admit card by visiting the official website- hssc.gov.in.

The admit card will be released for the Batch I examination, which is set to be conducted on November 10 and November 11, 2018. The HSSC will publish the admit card for HSSC Group D for November 17 and November 18, 2018, on November 7, 2018.

HSSC 2018 examination pattern:-

The recruitment examination will be held in two shifts.

Shift 1- 10:30 am to 12:00 noon (Morning session); The candidates must have to report to the examination centre by 9 am.

Shift 2- 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm (Evening session); The candidates must have to report to the examination centre by 1:30 pm.

The HSSC will not send Group D admit card 2018 through post or any other means. Hence, all the applicants are required to download respective admit card from the official website-hssc.gov.in.

Selection criteria for HSSC Group D exam:-

1. Written examination

2. Socio- economic criteria and work experience

In a statement, HSSC has mentioned that it will not conduct any personal interview (PI) or viva-voice exam.

Steps to download HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018:-

1. The applicants need to visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) i.e. hssc.gov.in.

2. After visiting the website, the applicants need to click on the link which says ‘HSSC Group D admit card’.

3. After clicking on the link- ‘HSSC Group D admit card’, a new page will appear on the screen.

4. On the new page, the individual need to enter their respective registration ID and password.

5. After entering the details, candidates need to click on ‘submit’ and admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download the admit card and check details mentioned on it and take a print out for the future reference.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has strictly warned the applicants not to bring any sort of gadgets such as- mobile phone, watch, etc., and also belt and ornaments like ring, chain, earring, etc. If any such candidates found to have posses such items in the examination hall, the HSSC will treat his/her with a serious violation, which may amount to cancellation of the candidature or debarring from the future examination.