HSSC Clerk Result 2019 released, Check at hssc.gov.in

HSSSC Result: The Commission has brought out a merit list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the document verification process.

HSSC Clerk Result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the result of its recruitment exam for clerks. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website of HSSC at — hssc.gov.in, however, the website has crashed right now due to heavy traffic.

The exam was held in five sessions on September 21, 22, and 23, 2019, one from 10:30 am to 12 noon and evening session from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Haryana clerk result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Service Selection Commission — hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link reading HSSC Clerk Exam Result

Step 3: Go to the link

Step 4: Log in using application or registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen in a PDF format

Step 7: Search for your Registration Number

Step 8: Now download the result and take a print out for future reference

HSSC clerk cut off 2019:

The cutoff marks have also been released along with the merit list. Earlier this year HSSC released a notification for 4858 vacancies. Nearly ten lakh candidates appeared for the HSSC clerk recruitment exam 2019.

Those who have qualified this written exam will have to appear for a document verification process which will be held in January 2020, from 07.01.2020 to 20.01.2020 at 9 AM in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. They will have to bring in all their original documents along with government ID proof.